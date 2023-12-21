ANZ CEO Antonia Watson visits Puke Ariki to research a Taranaki ancestor

ANZ New Zealand chief executive Antonia Watson took time out from work this week to visit the research centre at Puke Ariki and to learn more about her great-great-grandfather Matthew Watson.

Antonia Watson, chief executive of ANZ New Zealand, had to delay two business trips to New Plymouth this year after bad weather resulted in her flights being cancelled.

But it turned out to be a good thing. Because, in October, Watson visited a cousin in the USA and heard about their ancestor Matthew Watson who had arrived in New Plymouth in 1861.

So, when she finally made it to Taranaki this week, she took some time out to visit the research centre at Puke Ariki to find out about Matthew, Watson said.

“I thought if I’m coming down to see this team anyway, am I allowed to sneak off and be self-indulgent for an hour?”

Matthew Watson, 1830-1914, was born in Hemingford Abbots, England. He was in the British Army and fought in the Crimean War, she said.

“And then, via India, he was posted here in 1861. He fought in the New Zealand Wars. There’s not much information about that. And then he was discharged in 1864 and given some land in Taranaki, in Oakura.”

Watson has a double connection to Matthew. Her paternal grandparents were first cousins once removed, she said.

“He’s my great-great-grandfather through my paternal grandfather, and he’s my great-great-great grandfather through my paternal grandmother. I follow two family lines to him.”

LISA BURD/Stuff Watson gets a close-up look at archives about her great-great-grandfather.

From what she understands, Matthew rarely left the region, except in 1901 when he went to Wellington to meet the then Duke and Duchess of York, who later became King George V and Queen Mary.

“Apparently she was looking at the medals and said ‘did you deserve those medals?’ And he said ‘yes I did, my brothers got killed in Crimea’, or something like that.”

The Duchess, after discovering the ribbons on the medals were the best ribbons he had, offered to send him new ones. The ribbons arrived three months later.

Until Watson visited her cousin in the USA, she didn’t know her grandparents were cousins.

“I went to Hemingford Abbots when I lived in the UK to see the graveyard of one of the descendants. I didn’t know any of this stuff and I didn’t know it was in the museum here.”

Her grandparents lived in Hāwera where her father, Trevor, grew up. He left when he went to pharmacy college, she said.

After reading through all the archives, Watson was heading off to Rahotu to visit a customer.