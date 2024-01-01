Taranaki Daily News Person of the Year 2023: Taranaki Iwi rāhui group

Taranaki kaumātua Mahara Okeroa accepts the Taranaki Daily News Person of the Year trophy on behalf of the rāhui group.

Over the last couple of years, a group of iwi members has been working hard to protect 70km of Taranaki coastline.

For those efforts in protecting the environment for future generations, the Taranaki Iwi rāhui group is the Taranaki Daily News Person of the Year.

It is the first time in 15 years that the award has been won by a group.

Speaking on behalf of the team, Mahara Okeroa said the win was outstanding.

“I represent a collective of hapū and community people who are totally committed to a sustainable future for all of Tangaroa’s resources.”

Large groups of people from outside the region were continually coming to Taranaki to fish the coastline and were “demonstrating a total disrespect of the consequences, which was not acceptable”.

Led by Okeroa, a group of Taranaki hapū, who recognise certain parts of that coastline as being their customary traditional food gathering area, put a rāhui in place. They then applied to the Ministry for Primary Industries, and a legal ban was put in place for two years, he said.

“It’s been a tremendous commitment, but it’s only step one in the process. Next year we’ll be committing to seeing what possibilities there are in regard to a more permanent arrangement.”

The group wants a mātaitai reserve, or fishery protection area, that would enable people to “access the food resources but within an agreed to and controlled regime”, Okeroa said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Members of the rāhui group, from left: Libby Taylor, Dave Marshall, Fay Patene, Mahara Okeroa, Tapiukura Young, Steve Corkill, Lisa Ison, Murray Crombie, Jzzhane Corrigan and Murray Dobbin.

“It’s just not about pāua and kina at all – that’s a popular myth. It’s about every living organism on the coastal zone.

“What we’re talking about is a whole ecosystem. They are all inter-related.”

The key principle was that the descendants of Māori and Pākehā should be able to enjoy the resources.

“And it’s only by taking these measures now [that] we can guarantee that our mokopuna can participate in what is becoming a scarce commodity.”

The group’s efforts had created a positive impact, he said.

“We’re getting anecdotal evidence that points to places where there has been a noticeable improvement in [fish] stocks. We hope to be in a position to access the availability of the food resource.

“But for people like me who have grown up next to the sea, what we always considered to be a good resource was well monitored.”

The issue was not just for Māori, he said – it was an issue for all.

“I’ve been really encouraged by the wide-ranging and diverse support that we’ve had.”

Okeroa said the group was grateful to Te Kāhui o Taranaki Iwi, which gave them the necessary resources for the task.