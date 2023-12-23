South Taranaki church shut for six years reopens on Christmas Eve

Reverend Brendon Gibbs is excited to be leading his first service inside the church.

A 120-year-old Taranaki church that has been closed for nearly six years is reopening just in time to celebrate Christmas.

Hāwera’s brick and timber St Mary's Anglican Church has been shut since March 2018, due to it being an earthquake risk, but has just been cleared to reopen after the work was completed.

Now, with the newly minted code of compliance pinned up in the foyer, the church, which originally opened in 1903, is about to welcome worshippers in for a midnight mass on December 24 and a morning service the following day.

“We’re excited to be open for Christmas,” South Taranaki missioner and the priest in charge at the church, Brendan Gibbs, said.

“The majority of the congregation is elderly, so it will be nice for them to be back in here.”

LISA BURD/Stuff The church is known for its beautiful stained-glass windows, including the Peace Window above the altar, which was given to commemorate the Great Peace in 1919.

Bishop of Waikato and Taranaki Philip Richardson will be at the Sunday night service, which will also be the first service that Gibbs has led in the church itself.

He took up the role in September 2022, and has been leading services in the foyer, which was built on to the church in 1993 and was not affected by the earthquake issues.

And the reopening of the church means Kiwi music icon Sir Dave Dobbyn should expect a call, as he had agreed to consider giving a concert in the church after being approached by former archdeacon, the late Chester Borrows.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Former archdeacon Chester Borrows, who died in February, invited Dave Dobbyn in 2021 to give a concert at the church when it reopened. He was keen to see the church used more by the community. (File photo).

“We have to follow that up,” Gibbs said. “I want to try and realise his dream.”

Some of the pews would be moved out to accommodate concerts, he said.

“It’s going to bring a lot of life back.”

The church congregation has shrunk to about 30 people, but Gibbs hopes to rebuild numbers and bring in families and children.

“We want to see some more weddings and baptisms,” he said.

LISA BURD/Stuff Church staff have moved all the pews back into the church ready for the Christmas services.

The church was also hoping to find somebody who could play the organ for services, archdeaconry manager Fiona Wymark said.

They are planning an official reopening celebration sometime in 2024, after the church has been re-roofed and painted on the outside, work Gibbs hoped would be completed over the summer.

St Mary’s in Hāwera is known for its exceptional set of stained-glass windows, which were given over a 40-year period by parishioners in memory of people who had died.

All were made by one London firm. They provide an overview of the Christian story from its beginnings in the old and new testaments, to the development of the English church and establishment of the church in New Zealand.

LISA BURD/Stuff Gibbs is keen to see more weddings and baptisms in the newly-reopened church.

The church also holds artefacts from other South Taranaki churches that have been deconsecrated, including the Roll of Honour from St Aidan’s Church in Okaiawa. The roof and windows from St James Church at Mokoia, which was demolished in 1992, were integrated into the foyer when it was added in 1993.

Work has begun on strengthening the south wall of Taranaki Cathedral of St Mary in New Plymouth, which has been closed since January 2016.