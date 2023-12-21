'Mr Opera House' Bryan Robb remembered for dedication to theatre

Bryan Robb, known for his dedication to New Plymouth’s Opera House venue, has died.

Bryan Robb would greet you like a lifelong friend whether he knew you or not.

He was always immaculately dressed and was dedicated to his family and the theatre.

“Bryan was one of those very special individuals,” said Kevin Murphy, a friend of Robb’s for nearly 60 years.

Robb, who died on December 13 just before his 95th birthday, was a stalwart of the New Plymouth theatre scene – especially the Opera House, which is now called the TSB Showplace.

He became more commonly known in Taranaki theatre circles as “Mr Opera House”.

Robb was a vital part of the “Save the Opera House” campaign and the 1976 refurbishment of the theatre venue.

In 1990, Robb created a 24-hour book sale event that Murphy said had left a “long-lasting legacy”. The aim of the sale was to raise funds and keep the venue in operation.

It went for more than 20 years, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Supplied Kevin Murphy, left, was a friend of Robb’s and says he was a special individual who greeted others as lifelong friends whether he knew them or not.

Another part of Robb’s legacy was his ability to bring people together to provide voluntary services to the community, Murphy said.

He retired in 1998 as the Opera House expansion began.

When the works were completed and the Opera House had been renamed the TSB Showplace, the circle lounge was named the Bryan J Robb Lounge in honour of his commitment to the venue.

In 2000, he received a Citizens’ Award from the New Plymouth District Council, as well as the Lions Club International Volunteer of the Year Award.

Robb’s funeral was held at the Showplace on Monday.

Murphy said it was clear at the service how loved he was.

“He was extremely dedicated to his family and to the theatre. It’s hard to imagine how he balanced those two things, but he did.”

Robb is survived by his wife, Hazel, as well as their four children and many grandchildren.