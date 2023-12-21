Santa Claus spotted in Taranaki - on his bike

Father Christmas was on his bike this week heading off to Midhirst School.

As the traffic in Taranaki gets busier in the lead up to Christmas Day watch out for Santa as he rides around the region on his motorbike.

For the last few years, Centre City has been lucky enough to have the “real Santa” hang out in Santa’s Bach in the shopping mall.

Over the years the word has got out and more and more schools have also been inviting him to call in.

And because he can only fly his sleigh one day a year, he has been visiting on his motorbike, Santa said.

“I’ve been popping around seeing all these children at primary schools. Midhurst, Waitara Central, Kaimata, West End.”

People are very positive when they see him on his bike, he said.

“Very happy motorists seeing as they’re stuck in the traffic. It’s really quite cool to see them. I think it makes their day and it makes mine.

“Because the beard’s real and I’m real I can’t just not wear the suit.”

LISA BURD/Stuff Santa has been out and about in Taranaki this week.

Outside of the Christmas season Santa looks after the computer systems at a couple of New Plymouth schools.

One year at Christmas he decided not to shave, and started growing a beard. It turned out to be white.

So, the next Christmas he was invited to go and visit a school. By the next year the beard had grown longer and he was invited to Centre City, he said.

“The really cool thing is I keep seeing the children year after year. I recognised one young lad from the year before, and the year before that. He had just turned 7. The first year he was a little baby in my arms, and they came every year since.”

He enjoys seeing the looks on the children’s faces, he said.

”This dream, this belief is still alive in these children.”