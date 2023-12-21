Transport Minister red lights cycle safety plans in Taranaki

Funding for new cycle lanes and shared pathways across New Plymouth and Stratford has been officially withdrawn by Transport Minister Simeon Brown.

The minister signalled his intent late last week in a letter to local authorities when he outlined plans to tell the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) to halt work on cycling and walking initiatives across the country.

In a follow-up letter to council mayors and chief executives on Wednesday, Brown said projects funded through the Climate Emergency Response Fund under the Transport Choices programme which had not already been signed off would not receive any funding.

The decision was confirmed shortly before Finance Minister Nicola Willis delivered her first mini-budget which included nearly $7.5 billion worth of public savings.

The decision comes a fortnight after the New Plymouth District Council approved the construction of dedicated protected cycle lanes along South Rd and Devon St West, along with in-lane bus stops.

The contentious decision, which found favour with cycle advocates and school representatives, was widely criticised by retailers, homeowners and heavy transport operators.

Supplied/Stuff Funder is no longer available to create a safe cycling corridor between the six schools along Devon St and South Road into the CBD, says New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom in expressing council’s disappointment.

While the protected cycle lanes would be scrapped, a raised crossing outside Spotswood College, a signals upgrade on Lorna St, side street improvements to Belt Rd and walking and cycling upgrades on Belair Ave to Bayly St would go ahead after they had already been signed off by NZTA.

Raised crossings will also be built at Countdown Supermarket, Spotswood Primary and Belt Rd.

While not surprised at the Government’s decision to scrap the dedicated cycle lanes project, New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom was left frustrated given the amount of work that had been put in.

“Obviously, council is disappointed that, having undertaken two rounds of public consultation, we found a design that balanced the needs and aspirations of all involved with a focus on creating a safe cycling corridor between the six schools along Devon St and South Road into the CBD, and the funding is no longer available.,” he said.

“Our preference for working with Government on transport in the future will be to step back and look at the big picture across the region over the long term and develop a shared 20 to 30 year set of objectives and strategy reflecting local views and preferences with at least a 10-year budget so that we avoid rushed projects and minimise political risk to give everyone certainty.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke said his council would now go back to the drawing board.

Stratford mayor Neil Volzke said his council would now go back to the drawing board and try and work out what it could afford after losing more than $6m in funding.

A large part of the work included building safe connections between the schools to Wai o Rua – Stratford Aquatic Centre, the TET Multisports Stadium, and SH3, as well as a crossing point installed on Pembroke Rd for better access to and from Taranaki Diocesan School.

“There was an expectation that it would be parked, so it did not come as a major surprise,” he said.

North Taranaki Cycling Advocates spokesperson Jenn Hadfield O’Connell was also not surprised to hear the funding had been withdrawn.

“It’s still really disappointing,” she said.

“It’s also disappointing for people who ride bikes already and deserve a safe space on the road.”

Hadfield O’Connell also labelled Brown’s decision as short-sighted, which would limit the ability of communities across New Zealand to make positive change.