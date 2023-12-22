Christmas shopping with a conscience a thing in cash-strapped times

Hannah Hayles and her children Saffron and Fern were browsing amongst the Christmas items at Westown Hospice Shop on Thursday.

A cost of living crisis and a shift towards environment-friendly shopping has seen Taranaki’s hospice shops experience a Christmas boom.

Paul Lamb, chief executive of Hospice Taranaki, said December had been a fantastic month for all five of their retail stores around the region.

And in the week leading up to the big day, the stores were heaving.

“Christmastime can be a bit variable, but this year we’ve had a lot of our regular customers [and] a lot of the wider community too, as we have a wide range of products and prices.

LISA BURD/Stuff Craig Harvey, site manager of Hospice New Plymouth, busy organising book donations.

“A lot of people are looking for a pre-owned alternative as people still have to buy food and petrol for Christmas, and we know how much that costs.”

Lamb said not only had they had a spike in sales, they’d had a spike in donations, too.

LISA BURD/Stuff The region’s five hospice shops experienced a Christmas boom this December.

Some items get recycled through their stores multiple times.

“They’ll buy it for x, y, and z and then donate it back.

“Things like children’s toys and clothing that they grow out of, often go through multiple purchases. People are more conscious of waste and materials.”

Stuff Chief executive of Hospice Taranaki Paul Lamb said not only had the shops’ sales increased, so had the amount of donations they were receiving.

In Lamb’s own family, they were doing things differently this year and all going to their local hospice with a set limit to spend on each other.

The bestsellers at the hospice shops were general Christmas items such as decorated trees, as well as kids' clothing and toys and bric-à-brac.

“And you don’t know who’s going to donate what tomorrow.

LISA BURD/Stuff Volunteers Trevor McCracken, Mary Neale, Gillian Edwards, Lyn Bell and Shelley Bell have been busy getting organised for the Christmas shopping rush.

“All hospice profits go back into keeping our care free, so in tough financial times we’re so grateful.”

Down in Hāwera at clothing and giftware store Hello You, sales remained on par with last year, but owner Loralee Chittenden said she was also noticing the impact of the cost of living on people’s wallets.

“It feels quieter and like people are tightening their spending, but when I look at the numbers, they’re the same as last year. It’s weird.

“This year’s Christmas spending has been hugely impacted by Black Friday, too.”

Chittenden said people were still coming in to buy dresses for themselves and gift wise they were selling a lot of candles and tea.

“Puzzles have also been a big seller.”

Supplied/Stuff Centre City manager Shawn McKenzie said retail was having a tough time and people wanted value for money from their spending.

At New Plymouth’s Centre City, manager Shawn McKenzie said while people were still spending, retail was going through a tough time.

“Discretionary spending is a challenge for people at the moment.

“We’ve seen a big increase in gift cards, so we’re expecting a huge surge on Boxing Day during the sales.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The Centre City car park has been at 95% capacity by lunchtime in the final week before Christmas.

Black Friday saw traffic in the centre increase by 35%, he said.

Traffic had also increased with the last minute rush in the week leading up to the big day.

For the last week, the car park had been at 95% capacity by lunchtime.

“Wednesday was our first extra late night shopping day, and we saw 9000 people through.”