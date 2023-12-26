A Christmas challenge to my wallet and my conscience

Next year I plan to shop a bit more responsibly for the festive season.

As I typed away on a story about the boom hospice shops in Taranaki were experiencing this Christmas, I thought bugger, that’s exactly what I should have done.

And that’s exactly what I plan to do next festive season.

Instead, this year I’ve bought the majority of the kids' presents off Temu and from The Warehouse.

For those who aren’t familiar with Temu, it offers heavily discounted products.

The company has been involved in lawsuits and faced disputes about product quality and copyright infringement.

I know, I know, it’s not something I’m proud of, but hey, when you’re in the middle of a cost of living crisis and money is tight, you do what you’ve got to do to create Christmas magic.

And it turns out Christmas magic can be shipped from China.

For $163.44, I got two pairs of togs, pyjamas, building blocks, three clothing sets, two large baby toys, a toddler's pretend ice cream scoop game, a build your own burger, a roll of 500 digger stickers, sticky tape that looks like a road, and two pairs of sunglasses.

But that’s not all I’ve had to get for Christmas. I’ve topped the kids up with other stuff, and I’ve bought for my husband and all of our parents, other kids in the family, the dog (she can’t be left out), and a gift for the work Santa steal game.

Everything adds up so quickly, and the majority of products I’m sure aren’t made out of great materials.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff This year I bought a lot of my children’s presents off Temu as money was tight.

I actually shop at op shops quite regularly and am always surprised by the quality of goods I find and the prices.

Just last week I picked up a bunch of home decor items for our new house as well as a jumpsuit for myself which still had the tags on – score!

For some reason though, my mind didn’t register to use secondhand stores for gifting.

And I think it’s something a lot of people haven’t thought about doing but are slowly moving towards in tough financial times.

LISA BURD/Stuff Taranaki’s hospice shops have been thriving this December.

All five hospice shops in Taranaki experienced a boom in December from a wide range of the community, not just their usual customers.

Not only is it great for the wallet, it’s better for the environment too and all proceeds go to charity.

I recently started following an account on TikTok where the woman goes to an op shop and shows what she thrifted versus how she gifted it.

UNSPLASH There are always a lot of goodies that can be found at op shops.

And with a bit of creativity, she made the items look like a brand-new store-bought present.

Even the most vintage pieces that perhaps get overlooked can be turned into a quirky goodie for someone.

So, next year I will challenge myself to shop a bit more thrifty and a bit more considered.

Because shopping secondhand is still brand new to someone else.