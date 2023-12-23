Thousands flock to first week of Festival of Lights

The opening week of the TSB Festival of Lights has attracted thousands of visitors to Pukekura Park.

A succession of fine and warm nights has seen thousands of people flock to Pukekura Park for the first week of the TSB Festival of Lights.

Eleven new light installations from New Zealand, Thailand, and Peru feature in the festival, while there have been plenty of smiles on children’s faces seeing the Sleeping Giant and Glow Zone.

“It’s great to be back,” New Plymouth District Council events lead Lisa Ekdahl said.

“We’re looking forward to delivering the rest of the season with our jam-packed programme.”

The festival runs until January 21, with the lights on every night, rain or shine, from 8.30pm to 11pm.

While the award-winning festival costs about $1 million to deliver, with about 35% coming from sponsorship and grants, it attracts up to 140,000 visitors annually.