New Plymouth's Destination Play latest design released

The updated design for Destination Play at New Plymouth’s Kawaroa Park uses the existing car parking area to reduce costs and environmental impact.

New designs for the $6 million Destination Play revamp of New Plymouth’s Kawaroa play area show the existing car parking will remain largely as is to reduce both construction costs and environmental impact.

The 22,000m² play area will be one of the country's biggest and will completely transform the area, which has been used as a playground for generations.

In October, The Taranaki Foundation, which is leading the project in conjunction with Ngāti Te Whiti, New Plymouth District Council and NP Partners, announced it was dropping plans to develop an access route to the Kawaroa Reef and tidal area.

New plans, released last week, show the initial idea to turn some of the existing car parking area into play area had been dropped in favour of incorporating it into the overall design.

The playground will be developed in planned stages, with the initial phase encompassing 75% of the entire site.

Supplied The original plans for the Destination Play site at Kawaroa Park.

The remaining sections will be unveiled as additional funding becomes accessible, ensuring a comprehensive and gradual development of the project.

Contracts awarded for stage one include hill play, agility and fitness, toilets/changing rooms and changing places facility, Pour ’n’ Play ground surfacing, water play – design and build of reticulation and treatment system

Resource consents have been lodged and expressions of interest sought to identify potential contractors for the construction phase.

Early next year, the existing playground equipment is expected to be removed and construction is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2024 once the contract has been awarded.

Plans for the playground include shared social spaces, seating, shelter and an outdoor classroom area.

Also included is a maramataka feature highlighting the Māori lunar calendar, plus agility and fitness equipment including a pump track, climbing platforms and swings.

There would also be dedicated learning areas aligned with local history, mana whenua and the national curriculum, as well as public facilities including changing rooms, toilets, parking and space for food trucks.