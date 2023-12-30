Taranaki author David Hill receives second New Year Honour

Taranaki author David Hill has been recognised in the New Year Honours list for his services to children’s literature.

In the world of New Year Honours, New Plymouth author David Hill has just been promoted.

He has been made a companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit. In 2004, he was made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

The citation for the honour described Hill as “a part of the backbone of New Zealand’s children’s literature”.

Hill, 81, was startled to receive the email advising him of the award, he said.

“My first reaction was somebody was playing a trick on me. I was flattered.

“And I’m always thrilled when kids reading and kids’ books get acknowledged. It’s really nice to see that.

“I feel there are few things more important for kids than words. Words empower you.”

It was a nice award to get, he said, but the nicest awards were the comments he has had from children, such as a letter sent by a girl, aged about 12, after she read one of his books.

“She said, ‘After I read your book, I felt all kind and good.’ And I went around for days going ‘Aah’ to myself. That’s a thrill when you get that sort of thing.”

His interest in writing began at Napier Boys’ High School. During his last year there, he had stories and poems published in the school magazine.

“They were dreadful, but I was paid … I thought, I can make a career out of this.”

First he worked as a school teacher, teaching English and rugby, Hill said. He came to New Plymouth in 1976.

LISA BURD/Stuff Hill says he has been “immensely supported” by his wife, Beth.

He took the plunge into full-time writing in 1983 but didn’t write his first book until eight or nine years later.

“I was lucky because I went full time at a time when there were lots of outlets. Radio New Zealand was buying lots of short stories and scripts. A lot of magazines were taking fiction. I even got a short story once in the New Zealand Railways Magazine.”

And he was “immensely supported” by his wife of 58 years, Beth, he said.

After all these years, Hill still writes large swathes of his books in longhand.

“I got given a total of 11 ballpoints this Christmas by grandsons and Beth. And by the end of next week I will have lost four of the 11.”

He has written 41 novels and numerous small books of about 4000 to 5000 words each.

“About 20 years ago, I could do about three kids’ novels in two years. Now I’m lucky if I do one in two years.”

Over the past 40 years he has won numerous awards, but the one that has always stayed with him was the prize for a short story in a competition run by Western Bay of Plenty Federated Farmers, he said.

The prize was a small amount of money. And a side of beef.

Hill’s advice to budding writers was: “Read, read, read all the fiction you can. You unconsciously pick up the way to use words. It’s not so much picking up the words – it’s the way they are used.”

And as he thought ahead to the New Year Honours ceremony, his main concern was what he would wear.

“I think I’ll have to buy a tie.”