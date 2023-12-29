The busy job of those making sure Port Taranaki can work and play

Marine deckhand Daniel Green has developed a lassoing technique to rope errant logs that make their way into the harbour.

The morning starts with a runaway log – or more precisely one that has floated away and bobs up and down in the swell at the end of the lee breakwater at Port Taranaki.

It’s a risk to shipping so it’s gotta go. Lassoing the log falls to marine deckhand Daniel Green, while marine operator Brady Cameron keeps the Port Taranaki pilot vessel Mikotah expertly in place.

”It’s harder than it looks,” Cameron says, as Green, a former builder, gets the rope around the log so it can be towed back to the Blyde wharf, where the logging operators will be charged a fee for its recovery.

It’s just one of the jobs undertaken by the pilot vessel on a busy Wednesday morning at Port Taranaki, which is both one of the region’s most heavily industrialised areas and most popular recreational spots.

LISA BURD/Stuff Port Taranaki harbour master Tony Parr, marine operator Brady Cameron and marine deckhand Daniel Green aboard the Mikotah pilot vessel.

“It’s my job to deconflict a large number of activities in a small area – from the biggest of ships to things like kayaks,” says former Navy commander Tony Parr, who now works part-time as the Port Taranaki harbour master.

His area of responsibility extends 2.5 nautical miles from the Moturua Trig. It covers the sea around all the islands, the New Plymouth seafront and, crucially, the area in the port itself.

If you’re jet skiing at the wrong speed, anchored in the wrong place or making the port area dangerous in any way, it’s Parr you’ll hear from.

While the commercial port side of business is constant all year, it’s over summer when the recreational side of things heats up and Parr’s job gets more complicated.

By 9am on Wednesday there were only a handful of parking spots left for boat trailers, more than a dozen kayakers are fishing and mucking around in and around the port while jet skis zip in and out of it all.

LISA BURD/Stuff Harbour pilot Adam Eager waits on the side of tugboat Kinaki for his ride out to Cosmo Gloria.

Cameron keeps his eye on everything as he smoothly manoeuvres his vessel over to the Moturoa Wharf to pick up harbour pilot Adam Eager, who he will take more than 9km out to sea to climb up a rope ladder up the side of the grain carrying Cosmo Gloria.

Eager’s job, which he has completed more than 3000 times, is to pilot such ships into the port.

Cameron’s job, aside from the nerve wrecking job of transferring Eager to the vessel, is to make sure the channel to the port is clear.

LISA BURD/Stuff Cameron keeps his eyes on the instruments as harbour pilot Adam Eager climbs the rope ladder to board Cosmo Gloria and guide her into port.

That means nothing within 300 metres in front or behind the ships and nothing closer than 50 metres from the side.

“It’s a bubble,” explains Parr. “Not everyone gets it but I spend a lot of time telling people about it.”

In this case two jet skiers are fishing just on the edge of the Cosmo Gloria’s bubble near the channel into the port, while one kayaker threatens to undertake a potentially deadly manoeuvre and cut across the bow of the incoming ship, which, because of its height, has a blind spot extending 50 metres from its bow.

LISA BURD/Stuff Green waves out to a nearly invisible kayaker to stop where he is as the Cosmo Gloria and two tug boats come into port.

The encroaching kayaker gets a blast of Mikotah’s horn, and vigorous hand signals from Parr to stay put. When he doesn’t, Green gets in on the act and the message gets through.

“Shooting the gap”, or trying to get past the bow of an incoming or outgoing ship is common, says Parr. And though because of their size the ships look slow, they’re actually moving quickly.

“The scariest thing for us,” says Cameron, who is not easily spooked, having spent six years piloting rigid inflatable boats for the SAS maritime counterterrorism unit, “...is people on paddle boards and wing foils. And they are fine if they don’t fall, but if they do, the ships can’t stop in a hurry.”