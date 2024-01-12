Can you help us identify this couple?
Puke Ariki cares for more than 110,000 images taken by Swainson's Studios and Bernard Woods Studio in New Plymouth between 1923 and 1997. Many of the photographs remain unidentified.
You can access all the heritage collections, including these images, online at https://collection.pukeariki.com/objects
If you can help identify this week’s photo, please email PAHeritageEnquiries@npdc.govt.nz or call the Taranaki Research Centre on (06) 759 5684.
You can find this week’s photo here: https://collection.pukeariki.com/objects/156656/keller-wedding
You can find last week’s photo here: https://collection.pukeariki.com/objects/92118/atkinson-red-cross-woman