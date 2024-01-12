Donald Trump has won the first race of the 2024 US election season ... read more

Can you help us identify this couple?

11:00, Jan 12 2024
This couple tied the knot sometime in the 1940s – his surname was Keller, but that’s all we know.
Puke Ariki cares for more than 110,000 images taken by Swainson's Studios and Bernard Woods Studio in New Plymouth between 1923 and 1997. Many of the photographs remain unidentified.

You can access all the heritage collections, including these images, online at https://collection.pukeariki.com/objects

If you can help identify this week’s photo, please email PAHeritageEnquiries@npdc.govt.nz or call the Taranaki Research Centre on (06) 759 5684.

Our mystery Red Cross woman may be Edith Charlotte Lina Atkinson (later Tolley), 1910-1990, who served with the Medical Division of the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps (WAAC) then Jayforce during and after the Second World War. We’re still not sure, however, so would love to hear from anybody who can confirm her identity!
You can find this week’s photo here: https://collection.pukeariki.com/objects/156656/keller-wedding

You can find last week’s photo here: https://collection.pukeariki.com/objects/92118/atkinson-red-cross-woman

Taranaki Daily News