American couple bring specialist ENT skills to Taranaki Base Hospital

Ear Nose and Throat surgeon Dr Michael Randall and his wife Kaleigh Irish have come from the USA to work at Taranaki Base Hospital.

An American couple’s move to Taranaki has helped the region’s ear, nose and throat specialist shortage for at least the next nine months.

Ear, nose and throat (ENT) surgeon Dr Michael Randall will work at Taranaki Base Hospital as a locum until September, and his clinical nurse specialist wife, Kaleigh Irish, will work in the same department.

With a background in otolaryngology (ENT speciality area) nead and neck surgery, Randall has also completed an additional fellowship in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, he said.

“I cover a wide breadth of common ENT procedures as well as head and neck cancer, sinus surgery, amongst others. My additional training has allowed me to become a specialist in nasal obstruction and rhinoplasty, as well as skin cancer reconstruction of the face.”

Te Whatu Ora Taranaki has long been struggling to employ ENT specialists because of a national shortage.

In the past, Central and South Taranaki patients were sent to Whanganui for ENT surgery.

The couple, from Florida, decided to apply for the Taranaki locum position, because it was “an amazing opportunity to live in another part of the world while we worked”.

“We have no children, no commitments, and we were eager to travel and explore, so the Taranaki opening was a great fit for us,” Randall said.

“We love hiking, so we have had some nice hikes around the mountain, and we are eager to explore the South Island too.”

Randall and Irish, who also had a background in otolaryngology head and neck surgery, met while practising in America.

The couple were expecting their first baby in May, Irish said.

“This is our first time in New Zealand, and things are much more laid back than in the US. Everyone is genuine and very friendly. They go out of their way to give you their time.

“We are still missing some of our guilty pleasures like next day delivery with Amazon Prime, and our fast-food favourites like Chipotle, but it has been a nice change of pace so far.”