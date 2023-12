Taranaki champion Ned Shewry is at Block 2 on the left.

This image was taken on December, 27, 1915 at the annual Axemen’s Carnival, a wood chopping competition held at Taumata Park in Eltham. Taranaki champion Ned Shewry is at Block 2 on the left.

