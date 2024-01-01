State-of-the-art X-ray machine installed at Waitara health centre

Radiologist Pamela Gold and the new Siemens X-ray machine at the Waitara Health Centre.

The Waitara Health Centre has a new, state-of-the art digital X-ray system.

The new machine meant patients no longer needed to travel to Taranaki Base Hospital for some types of X-rays, Te Whatu Ora Taranaki medical imaging team leader Erin Loveridge said.

“The new ceiling-mounted unit has faster smart image processing and is already making a major difference to the radiology services we can provide.”

The medical staff appreciated its functionality and lighter weight, which made it “easy to manipulate around people and their injuries”, she said.

“It’s a huge improvement from what we were working with.”

The upgrade and the building work required for the system’s installation began in late September and followed the installation of the same model of Siemens X-ray machine in Hāwera in July.

Loveridge said a similar unit would be installed at the Stratford Health Centre in early 2024.