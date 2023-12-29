Flash rip at Fitzroy Beach keeps lifeguards busy

A flash rip suddenly appeared at Fitzroy Beach on Tuesday causing problems for three swimmers. (File photo)

A flash rip at Fitzroy beach resulted in three people needing to be rescued on Tuesday.

The flash rip appeared to the left of the flags, head lifeguard Colwyn Velvin, who oversees Fitzroy and East End beaches, said.

“And two unfortunate ladies were a bit far out and got sucked into it.”

Lifeguards went out and brought the women safely back to shore. They were assessed and went home, he said.

A teenage girl was swimming just outside the flags when she also got caught in the flash rip, he said.

She was brought to shore by members of the public and assessed by the lifeguards. She was fine, but frightened and was able to go home with her father.

A flash rip is temporary. It occurs suddenly and without warning. One minute the water is calm, then suddenly the water flows out.

There is a stationary rip in front of the Fitzroy Surf Lifesaving clubhouse, Velvin, said.

People should swim between flags and if they are not confident in the water and there are no lifeguards should think about staying out of the water and coming back another day, he said.

Professional lifeguards patrol the beaches Monday to Friday from 11am to 7pm. And on the weekends, volunteer lifeguards are on patrol from 1pm to 5pm.