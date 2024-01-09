Summer Lunch Break: A kai spot to help ease back into the work year

There are plenty of places at East End to sit, eat, take in the view and feel like you’re still on holiday.

The sun is shining, the ocean calling your name for a dip, but you’re stuck at a desk in your first week back after the holiday season.

Enthusiasm and inspiration are low in general, I’m sure, let alone about what to have for lunch.

Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

I’m here to save you with a lunch grab-and-go goodie and spot to eat to soak in the rays during your lunch break.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff East End is a quick trip from The Reef, so easy to fit in during a lunch break.

The Reef Coffee and Sushi Bar in Strandon is tucked away in a small corner spot on Devon Street East, and serves some delicious sushi as well as Vietnamese meals for pretty reasonable prices.

There are options for under $10, which is rare these days, but most range between $13 and $16.

There’s your classic sushi, and then they have chicken on rice, half sushi rolls, poke bowls, crispy chicken wraps, fresh spring rolls, Vietnamese noodle salads, and hot meals made to order.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff There are some great spots to eat your lunch around New Plymouth. Reporter Stephanie Ockhuysen chose to eat The Reef sushi down at East End Beach.

And they are always generous with their mayo and sauces, which is a big plus for me.

The only downside of The Reef is trying to find a park. I often find myself circling the block waiting for one to become free.

For Monday’s lunch, I decided to go with the 8 pieces of tempura prawn sushi and the crispy chicken fresh spring rolls.

I then took my kai to the most beautifully convenient spot to eat it – East End Beach.

It’s a one-minute drive or less than 10-minute walk down the road from The Reef with plenty of options for seating.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The Reef has a great range of options, with some under $10 but most ranging from $13 to $16.

You can sit in your car looking out at the ocean while chowing down, enjoy some fresh air on a picnic table like I did, have a picnic on one of many big grass areas, or enjoy the sitting on the beach.

Ever since being put on to this place a few years ago, I’ve made it my mission to convert others.

Trust me, you won’t be disappointed, and it will ease that pain of being back at work.