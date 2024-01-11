The 'pretty ordinary' adventures of Tril Sutherland, 100

Tril Sutherland’s 100 years have intersected with some massive moments in history, though she says she’s had an ordinary life.

Tril Sutherland once danced the nights away with Pacific-war bound GIs, has visited both the Arctic and Antarctic, came within a whisker of living in Communist Russia and taught an infamous murderer how to sew.

“A pretty ordinary life,” she says.

Tril who was born in Masterton and moved to New Plymouth from England when she was 92, turns 100 on Thursday.

It’s her family, not the things she's done, that are the most important achievements in her life, she says, and she will celebrate them, and her centenary, at two parties. One on the day of her birthday and another on Friday.

“To me family is the most important thing in life, extended family of course, because when my mother died (when she was four years old) I spent a lot of time with my cousins.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Family is the most important achievement says Tril, who will celebrate her birthday in New Plymouth with her children Kara Haque and Graham Sutherland.

Tril’s father eventually remarried and it was her step-mother that helped dissuade her from a career in nursing and train as a dental nurse instead.

“Well she had been forced to nurse during the 1918 influenza pandemic and her health had never recovered and she said nursing was too hard. Well I said, ‘so what do you suggest’,”.

While training to look after Kiwi children’s teeth during the day Sutherland performed morale-boosting “wartime service” in Wellington during the night, dancing with American servicemen en-route to the war in the Pacific.

“As long as they were sober you weren’t allowed to say no,” she says, a direction that came from the teachers at the dental school.

Tril was one of thousands of New Zealand women who danced with American servicemen based in Wellington during WWII. (File photo)

But Sutherland didn’t mind. Wallace, her future husband, had “two left feet” while the American boys could dance the night away.

“I wrote an article for a church magazine, ‘Oh what a lovely war’. And it was. As long as you didn’t lose anybody,” she says.

After the war Wallace, a railway enthusiast “with capital letters”, moved to Thames to work for engineering firm A and G Price, the attraction being the firm serviced New Zealand Rail locomotives.

Struggling to find accommodation so Tril could join him, Wallace eventually convinced Mrs Flavell, who owned a men’s boarding house, to make an exception for his wife and let them share a room.

“But she said, any whisper of a baby and you are out. And I had to hang my underwear out to dry very discretely.”

After several years in the Coromandel town Wallace was told a a brief stint of overseas experience could see him appointed head designer at the firm, a desirable position that came with a lot more money.

By this time the couple had their first child Kara, who was two years old.

“So my husband packed us up, all our worldly goods and we set off for England. No job, no house and we really didn’t know many people.”

Wallace soon got a job near Manchester and the family settled into life in England. Not long after he was offered a job designing a tyre factory in Russia.

“But being the man he was he didn’t take it because he was worried about what the food would be like.”

Still obsessed with trains, England proved to be just the place for Wallace and when, three years after arriving, Tril broached the possibility of returning to Thames with Kara and their second child Graham, it was firmly scotched.

“He admitted he had no intention of coming back to New Zealand. These days I would pack up the kids and come back to Mum. But in those days it was unthinkable to go anywhere without your husband.”

So Tril stayed though came home regularly enough, the first time in 1957 on a boat with Kara and Graham.

contributed/Western Leader The Pamir sunk in the Atlantic in 1957 during Hurricane Carrie.

With the Suez Canal still closed because of the Second Arab–Israeli War, the journey took six weeks and saw them sail through Hurricane Carrie, a massive Atlantic storm that famously sunk the Pamir sailing ship with the loss of 80 sailors from a crew of 86.

In England she was unable to continue as a dental nurse without extensive retraining, and so she went to college to learn dress making, tailoring, millinery and teaching.

With those qualifications, she began teaching night school to adults and then, to “help someone out”, she agreed to start teaching at HM Prison Styal, a high security prison for women.

It was there that she taught Myra Hindley, an infamous killer who, along with Ian Brady, killed five children in a horrifying spree known as the Moors Murders.

While she will still not reveal specific names of anyone she taught, she says she was deeply affected by the situation many of the women were in.

“I kept thinking, there by the grace of God goes Kara. Some of them were lovely girls.”

When her husband died Tril, then in her 80s, embarked on a number of cruise ship holidays, two of which took her to the Arctic and the Antarctic, where she was offered a chance to swim.

“I’m a keen swimmer but I wasn’t going for that.”

After 65 years in England, Tril moved to New Plymouth to be near her daughter Kara Haque and her husband Bali.

The pair had retired to the city in 2015, but had lived there twice previously, first on their OE in 1975 and then later when they decided to emigrate to New Zealand from England in 1982.

Though born in Masterton, Tril always had strong connections to the Taranaki region.

Puke Ariki Though Tril only moved to New Plymouth in 2016, her ancestors arrived there in 1841 aboard the William Bryan.

Her father was from New Plymouth and her ancestors had been aboard the William Bryan, a settler ship that arrived at Ngamotu in 1841.

“I always maintained a connection to New Zealand. There is no doubt I am a New Zealander through and through.”