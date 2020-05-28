Police release name of teenager killed in collision near Stratford, central Taranaki

Nathaniel Robinson, 19, of Stratford, was killed in a crash near Stratford on Tuesday.

A 19-year-old man was killed in a collision between a truck and car on State Highway 3, near Stratford, on Tuesday morning.

Police have confirmed Nathaniel Robinson, of Stratford, died at the scene between the Monmouth Rd and Flint Rd intersections.

The crash occurred at 5.30am and police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, St John Ambulance and the Taranaki Rescue Community Helicopter responded.

“Police extend their sympathies to his family,” a police media release said.

A NZ Post truck was involved in the crash and police said inquiries into the circumstances were ongoing.

The death is the sixth fatality on the region's roads this year, and the third for May.