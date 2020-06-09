Historical human remains found at construction site in New Plymouth

The new rest home in Bell Block under construction. Human remains were found on the site on Tuesday morning.

Construction of New Plymouth's newest retirement village has ground to a halt following the discovery of historical human remains.

The bones were discovered about 10.30am on Tuesday at Pohutukawa Place, Bell Block, where a $150 million Summerset retirement village is under construction.

In a written statement Summerset's group construction manager Kate Saunders said a project archaeologist found the human remains during a planned excavation at the site about 10.30am on Tuesday morning.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Work has stopped at the site following the discovery.

"We have ceased construction in the area and cordoned it off," she said.

"An archaeologist and Ngati Tawhirikura and Puketapu Hapu representatives are onsite during construction, and we will be working with them to identify the findings as per our archaeological management plan."

READ MORE:

* Historial human remains found at construction site in New Plymouth

* Traffic concerns over new Bell Block builds allayed by council

* Dust problems investigated at $150m retirement village construction site



She said police were called to the site, but they would not be investigating.

A police media spokesperson confirmed they attended the scene, which is known as an historical cemetery area.

Google Maps The construction site is for a $150 million retirement village.

Construction at the site began in November 2019 and is being carried out by Taranaki Civil Construction.

The Bell Block area has numerous former battle sites, coastal burial grounds and contains wetlands known to have been storage for wooden Māori artefacts.

Late last year the New Zealand Transport Agency revealed it had shelved a roading project in the area because it would likely go through important wahi tapu sites.

Construction of the Bell Block bypass in 2009 also uncovered three papakainga, or large meeting houses, within a village that brought the project to a halt while it was excavated.