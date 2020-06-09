Demolition of New Plymouth's old airport terminal nears completion

New Plymouth Airport's old terminal in New Plymouth has been mostly demolished.

All traces of New Plymouth Airport's redundant terminal will be gone by the end of the week.

Demolition of the 53-year-old building began in mid-May, when the country dropped into coronavirus alert level 2.

On Tuesday, all that remained was the terminal's Air New Zealand office, the airport's chief executive Wayne Wootton said.

"We've got one little bit that's left standing," he said. "That'll probably come down tonight."

READ MORE:

* Fate of New Plymouth Airport's traffic control tower still up in the air

* Second chance opening for New Plymouth airport's $28m terminal

* Coronavirus: New Plymouth Airport's $28m new terminal to close after Air NZ pulls flights



While Wootton understood the nostalgia of the building and that some may be "a bit sad" seeing it torn down, he himself couldn't be happier.

"It was dominating the skyline and taking the glory away from the new terminal," he said.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff This is the final piece to come down.

A viewing area for the public and a carpark would fill the space, which Wootton said should be completed in the next six to seven months.

All that was salvageable from the old terminal was taken by the contractors tasked with its demolition, Wootton said.

The Kingsford-Smith mural, which commemorated Sir Charles Kingsford Smith's landing at Bell Block in 1933 and had hung inside the old terminal since it opened, was set to go to Puke Ariki.

The airport's new $28m terminal opened on March 17 but closed on April 4 when Air New Zealand stopped flights to many regions as part of level 4 lockdown restrictions.

Andy Jackson/Stuff All traces of the old terminal will be gone by the end of the week.

At the beginning of level 2, Air New Zealand began a restricted flight schedule at New Plymouth, with flights to and from Auckland and Wellington.

Air New Zealand General Manager Networks Scott Carr said last week the airline planned to operate around 55 per cent of its usual domestic capacity, compared to pre-lockdown, during July and August.

This meant New Plymouth's flight schedule was set to include Christchurch.

During July and August, the airport would operate 25 weekly return flights to Auckland, 16 to Wellington and seven to Christchurch.