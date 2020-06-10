Appeal for help after family's home burnt out near Opunake

An appeal has been launched to help a Taranaki family who lost everything in a house fire on Wednesday morning.

Brigades were alerted to the fire at a rural Namu Rd address, near Opunake, about 10.30am, where it is understood a family with four young children, including a new born, live.

Four fire engines, two from Opunake and one each from Kaponga and Rāhotu, along with a water tanker from Eltham and a specialist support vehicle from New Plymouth, attended.

Senior station officer Jason Crowe, New Plymouth, said the house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Crowe said firefighters had to source water from a nearby pond until the water tanker arrived.

Opunake fire chief Craig Dingle said the occupants escaped unharmed before firefighters arrived.

"It was well involved when we arrived."

Dingle said four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were able to get inside the burning building but it wasn't able to be saved.

"It was pretty much too far gone by then."

Fire safety officers were investigating what sparked the blaze.

An appeal to help the family with essential household items and children's clothing has been launched on Facebook.

Drop off is Te Kohanga Reo o Te Namu, 169 Tasman Street, Opunake.

"No toys at this stage" the post says, "just essential items thank you."