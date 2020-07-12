NZ's best 'whisper dishes' installed in South Taranaki park

Lucy Foreman, 10, Rose Horner, 4, and Alexander Horner, 10, of Auckland, try out the new whisper dishes at King Edward Park.

Science, art and history have merged in South Taranaki’s newest public sculpture.

A pair of gold-bronze-painted ‘whisper dishes’ – vertical domes that reflect and focus sound – have been installed 55 metres apart either side of a lake in Hāwera’s King Edward Park.

Children were enthusiastically testing the new dishes, gifted by Normanby company Global Stainless Artworks, even before the official blessing by Ngati Ruanui kaumatua Sandy Parata on Friday morning.

A person can whisper into one of the 2.5m tall dishes and a friend standing beside the other can hear what was said as clearly as if they were speaking on a cell phone.

“I like them because you can hear a whisper, you don’t have to shout,” Lucy Foreman, 10, who had been chatting to Pippa Foreman at the other dish, said.

Catherine Groenestein South Taranaki District Mayor Phil Nixon, Lincoln Raikes of Global Stainless, and others file past to touch the sculpture during the blessing by Ngati Ruanui kaumatua Sandy Parata.

Sometimes called sound mirrors, listening ears or parabolic dishes, the technology was a forerunner of radar.

The dishes, which cost more than $20,000, were constructed by Global Stainless Artworks of Normanby, which specialises in superior quality stainless steel balls, spheres, and sculptures, designed by professional artists and sculptors.

During WWI dishes on the north and south-east coasts of England were used to detect enemy aircraft as they approached the coast, manager Lincoln Raikes said.

Although there are other sets of sound mirrors in New Zealand, including one at the Museum of Transport and Technology in Auckland, these are larger and are further apart than others in the country, with a highly polished surface that helps the sound travel.

Catherine Groenestein The new 'whisper dishes' in King Edward Park, Hāwera, were blessed by Ngati Ruanui kaumatua Sandy Parata, watched by Hemi Ngarewa, on Friday.

The paint on the dishes is very hard wearing, easy to clean and will last 25 years.

South Taranaki District mayor Phil Nixon said the new dishes in the park would add to the vibrancy of the district.

“It’s really fitting that they are being opened and blessed at the time of puanga, it is a new beginning for the park to have this art sculpture,” he said.

The $28,000 cost of installing the whisper dishes was covered by Te Hāwera Community Board together with the Frank and Eunice Rodie Trust, Lysaght Watt Trust, Pelorus Trust and Bizlink.