What New Plymouth council fees you don't have to pay after Covid

The building industry is the winner when it comes to reduced New Plymouth District Council fees after coronavirus.

For 12 months, a number of council fees and charges have been cut back.

These include refunds on processing, no charge for development enquiries or meetings and related work in the pre-application process, no charge for certain engineering plan approvals, and the ability to delay development contribution payments.

The first $1000 of all building consents is free.

Milestone Homes’ Dilip Patel, the Taranaki Master Builders president, said over all it was a good initiative.

He questioned whether $1000 off was enough to make someone push go on a build, particularly with a lot of people having apprehension over job security.

Andy Jackson Taranaki Master builders president, Dilip Patel, said he hoped the fee reductions would stimulate activity.

“Have we lost a lot of people thinking of building due to the security of their own roles, and is $1000 enough to make them change their minds?

“I'd like to think it is.”

With building fees around the $6000-$8000 mark, $1000 off is a significant amount, he said.

“I really do hope it provides some more stimulus out there,.”

But activity in Taranaki still seemed to be strong, although availability of land was an issue. Hopefully support would see developers get back into developing now and make some land available, he said.

And it’s not only builders who will have fewer council fees.

Those wanting to renew a beauty therapy, tattooing or piercing licence will pay $1 instead of $150, and the same applies to those renewing registration under the Food Act.

Hairdressers and funeral directors will only pay $1 to re-register instead of $155 and contractors are entitled to reserve three car park bays at no cost until November 30.

An application to close a road will cost $1 instead of $565, and renewing on-street dining licences will cost $1 instead of $85.

Street banners are down from $94.40 to $1, and temporary obstruction permits for maintenance works in road reserves are $1 down from $120.