Eucalyptus tree removal in Egmont National Park will protect rare orchid

The Department of Conservation plans to fell up to 140 eucalyptus trees from Lucy's Gully on the Kaitake Ranges within Egmont National Park.

Work to cut down up to 140 mature eucalyptus trees in the Egmont National Park and replace them with native species will protect a rare orchid, a leading ecologist says.

The Department of Conservation operation is under in Lucy's Gully, on the Kaitake Ranges near Oakura, south-west of New Plymouth.

The native trees will protect the orchid - Corybas cheesemanii - from invasive exotic weeds.

The gum trees were planted in the 1930s as public works scheme for unemployed and have reached a height which makes them dangerous to the public.

DOC Taranaki senior ranger Dave Rogers said trees and branches regularly fell on to the access road, fences and neighbouring properties.

University of Waikato deputy vice-chancellor Professor Bruce Clarkson said the native orchid – also known as Helmet Orchid, or Cheesemans Spider Orchid – was found nowhere else in the national park.

The small-leaf orchid flowers from autumn to winter and grows in deep drifts of leaf litter, usually in dark, very shaded sites.

It is named after Thomas Frederick Cheeseman, a botanist and naturalist who produced The Manual of the New Zealand Flora in 1906.

“I don’t know if the orchid is the firing line but it could be completely destroyed if a restoration project was not started to stop invasive exotic weeds.”

Clarkson said removing the gum trees was consistent with the Egmont National Park management plan to rid the park of exotic trees and weeds.

“I would have expected the eucalyptus to be removed in the longer term but what should have been planted in the beginning were native trees,” he said.

READ MORE:

* 1080 drops to begin in Egmont National Park and Kaitake Ranges

* Lucy's Gully in Egmont National Park becoming a dumping ground

* Enviromentalist restores her New Plymouth land

The former Taranaki resident, and an authority on ecological restoration, said it was important there was now a restoration plan to plant native trees once the felling was completed.

SUPPLIED University of Waikato deputy vice chancellor Professor Bruce Clarkson supported a native plant restoration programme in Lucy's Gully.

Exotic weeds, such as banana passionfruit, and tradescantia, or wandering willy, have spread from nearby gardens and grow more rapidly than anywhere else in the national park due to the mild climate.

”These exotic plants have progressively advanced but can be prevented from spreading further by planting native trees,” he said.

Native plants provide a canopy cover within 7-15 years, blocking out sunlight, and helping “control the site” from a re-invasion of weeds, he said.

“If the area is left for a few years you are asking for trouble.”

Clarkson said for historical and cultural reasons a large stand of mature redwoods in the public reserve should be left untouched.

The eucalyptus logs will be used by forestry students for chainsaw training.