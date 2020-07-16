Food outlet owner continues to sponsor Taranaki junior netball

Taranaki junior netball will continue to be supported by sponsor David McCallum in 2020.

Taranaki junior netball will continue to be sponsored by a New Plymouth business for the coming year.

The agreement is a continuation of last year’s support from Pita Pit and YoGet franchise owner David McCallum.

New Plymouth, Waitara and Inglewood satellite locations will have Pita Pit and YoGet vouchers distributed during junior competitions, and volunteers will also receive them.

”This kind of community support helps to support netball in Taranaki, especially junior netball where we have a number of participants," Netball Taranaki general manager Jaqua Pori-Makea-Simpson said.

McCallum said the local family-owned and operated business enjoyed being involved in the community.

“Volunteers also play a large part in sport and deserve to be recognised for their hard work and dedication,” he said.