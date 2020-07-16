Graffitied shelter adds to ongoing vandalism in Pureora Forest

Volunteers Murray and Judy Bramald, of New Plymouth, helped repair the shelter on the Timber Trail after it was set on fire in late 2019.

A shelter built by a retired Taranaki couple in Pureora Forest has been targeted by vandals for a second time, adding to an ongoing wilful damage problem in the central North Island forest.

The shelter was extensively repaired earlier this year after being set on fire in late 2019.

But last month vandals attacked the building again and daubed it with graffiti, a Department of Conservation spokesman said.

Retired Bell Block couple Murray and Judy Bramald​ won a Volunteer Waikato award for their conservation work in the forest, which included repairing the shelter and predator control.

The couple have been nick-named the Trail Angels for their voluntarily efforts.

Murray Bramald​ said the latest attack on the shelter, used extensively by trampers, mountain bikers and quad bike riders, was disappointing.

READ MORE:

* New Plymouth couple become guardian angels of Pureora Forest

* Damage to bait stations in King Country forest endangers lives

* Maintenance issues on the Timber Trail 'putting visitors at risk', say tourist operator



“I’m pretty brassed off to say the least,” he said.

He was unsure who would want to vandalise the building, which is on the Timber Trail mountain bike track between Pureora and Ongarue​, 25km north of Taumarunui.

SUPPLIED/Stuff The Harrisons Rest shelter on the Timber Trail in the Pureora Forest has been set on fire, and extensively graffitied in the past year.

“It is difficult to know who is doing the damage.”

As well as spates of vandalism, and trees deliberately felled across trails, the area is used as a drop off spot by cat owners wanting to get rid of their pets.

“There are a lot of feral cats up there which have completely wiped out the yellow head populations,” Bramald said.

Despite the setbacks, Bramald said he and his wife enjoy volunteering to work in the forest.

“We love what we are doing, and the DoC staff are wonderful group of people to work with.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Vandalism on the Timber Trail, an 85km trail between Pureora and Ongarue following old logging roads and tramways, is frustrating, the Department of Conservation says.

DoC Maniapoto operations manager Oscar Emery​ urged visitors to report vandalism and suspicious behaviour.

“We manage these sites on behalf of the people of New Zealand, for everyone to enjoy, and someone is deliberately trashing them.”

SUPPLIED/Stuff DOC Maniapoto operations manager Oscar Emery urged the public to report vandalism in the Pureora Forest.

Earlier in the year, vandals used angle grinders to cut padlocks on bollards on the Maramataha Bridge and Okauaka Bridge part of the Timber Trail, Emery said.

A number of other bollards and gates were also compromised and damage was caused to bridges and tracks.

DoC uses bollards and security gates to stop damage caused to essential assets by motorised vehicles.

The department carried the cost of the materials for the job, several hundred dollars for the two separate repairs to the shelter, and staff time was diverted from core conservation work to what are ultimately clean-up jobs, he said.