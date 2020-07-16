Dog previously spared is to be destroyed following owner's non-compliance

Ali, a rottweiler dog, has will be put to death after his owner failed to have him neutered. (FILE PIC)

After previously avoiding the court’s death penalty for biting a school girl, a Taranaki dog will now be put down after its owner failed to have the dangerous pet neutered.

The order to have Ali, a black and tan rottweiler, destroyed was made by Judge Gregory Hikaka in New Plymouth District Court on Thursday.

The hearing comes more than two years after Ali’s owner Peter Tohu successfully fought the court to spare the canine’s life after it bit a 9-year-old’s arm.

The September 2017 incident occurred on the grounds of Marfell Community School in New Plymouth and resulted in the girl suffering puncture wounds.

READ MORE:

* Partially blind dog to be euthanised after it attacked another pet

* Jury returns unanimous verdicts to clear pest controller of indecent assault

* Taranaki councils say dangerous dogs are actively monitored in the region



The sentencing judge at the January 2018 hearing ruled there were exceptional circumstances and stepped back from ordering Ali’s death.

Stuff The owner, Peter Tohu, appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday.

But the dog was then classified as dangerous which meant Tohu had a month to provide the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) with a vet certificate confirming the dog had been neutered, a requirement under the Dog Control Act.

The procedure is intended to reduce a dog’s aggression through lowering testosterone.

Tohu, however, failed to have it done, despite numerous reminders, and in December 2019 he was charged with failing to meet that obligation, in addition to not registering Ali.

It is understood the dog has since been in the pound.

At Thursday’s hearing, defence lawyer Patrick Mooney argued for the dog's life to be spared.

Tohu could not afford the procedure, of around $250, and Ali was a support dog to Tohu’s partner who had health issues, Mooney said.

A general practitioner provided a letter to the court in support of the claim.

Prosecutor Jacob Bourke, who appeared on behalf of the NPDC, said Tohu, who has a history of non-compliance, had around two years to comply with the dangerous dog classification.

He could have saved $5 a week to pay for the procedure during that time, Bourke submitted.

Judge Gregory Hikaka said the law was clear in that unless the circumstances of the offending were exceptional, an order of destruction had to be made.

He said it was a high threshold to meet, and Tohu failed to do so.

Judge Hikaka made the order for destruction and fined Tohu a total of $500 on the two charges.