NZTA assesses speed limit on busy Taranaki highway

Benjamin Withers, 10 (centre), with brother Ethan, 7, and sister Natalie, 12, collected 1700 signatures in a petition to reduce the speed limit in Omata from 80kmh to 50kmh.

Work is under way by roading authorities to consider reducing the speed limit through a rural settlement close to New Plymouth.

New Zealand Transport Agency is gathering information with New Plymouth District Council to review the 80kmh limit on State Highway 45 at Omata, a crash hotspot area.

Omata residents petitioned the agency and collected more than 1700 signatures supporting a speed reduction.

Resident Julie Withers​ said she had spoken to NZTA who told her a review of speed limits on the state highway was underway.

The main road, known as the Surf Highway, links New Plymouth with Hawera on the coastal route.

Traffic speed monitoring strips had been put in place on a section through Omata Withers said.

The road section does not have a footpath and children walking to Omata School are forced to use the grassed shoulder, she added.

Withers said there had been two serious but non-fatal crashes in the past three weeks.

A car was shunted from behind as it went to turn right off the highway into Waireka Rd, while the other crash involved a car going through a fence.

In an emailed statement from NZTA Taranaki, system manager Ross l’Anson​ said the transport agency was working within the safe network programme to identify safe speed limits on roads.

l’Anson said NZTA, as the road-controlling authority (RCA) for state highways, was responsible for setting speed limits which are changed by a legal process.

The agency was working with NPDC to review speeds on SH45 in Omata, he said.

A technical assessment of SH45 at Omata to review crash history, average vehicle speeds, vehicle volume and nearby development in the area was not completed, he said.

The agency hoped to have the assessment completed in several months before it could commit to any speed limit change, he said.

NPDC transportation manager Rui Leitao​ said it was continuing to investigate reducing speed limits on Holloway Road and Waireka Road East side roads.

It would continue to work with Waka Kotahi NZTA as it reviewed the speed on SH45.

A report is being prepared on our proposal for Holloway Road and Waireka Road East for the council to consider, he said.

NPDC was looking at speed limits across the district as part of the District Wide Road Safety Review.