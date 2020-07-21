Steamer wreck re-emerges at Pātea beach

Pātea Historical Society president Jacq Dwyer beside the boiler of the wrecked steamer Waitangi, which has emerged from the sand following stormy weather last week.

The recent stormy weather has uncovered the bones of a ship wrecked off the South Taranaki coast nearly 100 years ago.

The boiler and parts of the hull, some with timbers attached, are the remains of the SS Waitangi, which was wrecked at Pātea on May 5, 1923

The steamer, which was owned by the Pātea Co-operative Freezing Company, ran aground after an attempt to cross the bar into the harbour went awry, Pātea Historical Society president Jacq Dwyer said.

She ran on to rocks at the Pātea river mouth, cutting significant holes in her hull.

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff The boiler of the wrecked steamer Waitangi is still visible, 97 years after the ship ran aground at Pātea.

READ MORE:

* Tales of old South Taranaki retold in new book

* Taranaki Maori prisoners' tale is told, 150 years after they were taken to Dunedin

* ''All hands saved by Maoris''



Much of the vessel was salvaged and the masts were used as gate posts for the main gates at the freezing works, Dwyer said.

Over time the wreck was covered with sand and gradually disappeared from sight, but storm winds sometimes uncover her again for a time.

Dwyer said she had seen the wreck a couple of times over the past 20 years.

Patea Historical Society A crowd gathers around the wreck in 1923.

“The last time was about five years ago. I saw more of the ribs then, but they must have broken off since. Some were timber.

“It’s slowly being eaten away by the sea.”

Built in England in 1889, the Waitangi, originally named the Banks Peninsular, was 120 feet (36.58 metres) long, weighed 171 tonnes and had a top speed of 12 knots.

She had been renamed the Waitangi by the time the Pātea Co-operative Freezing Company bought her in 1919 and was described in the company’s annual report that year as one of the best investments the company had ever made.

Patea Historical Society Much of the vessel was salvaged and the masts were used as gate posts for the main gates at the freezing works.

“After World War One there was a shortage of ships, many were used to bring soldiers home, and for them to actually own a ship would have been great for the Pātea Freezing Works,” Dwyer said.

The steamer had refrigeration installed and was used to take meat out of the port and carry supplies for the company store on her return journeys.