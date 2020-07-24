Royal Show comes to Stratford this year

Kylee Perrett, junior vice president of the Stratford A and P Society, is thrilled to have the Royal Dairy Show in Stratford this year.

The trophies and ribbons for prize-winning cattle will be extra special at the Stratford A and P Show this year, thanks to Covid-19.

The Stratford A and P Society is hosting the Royal Dairy Show, a first for Taranaki, as part of its annual show, junior vice president Kylee Perrett said.

“There should be 300 head or more of cattle at this show, some from the South Island,” she said.

The beef cattle section has also been given Royal event status.

The Royal show is generally held at the Hastings, but that show was cancelled this year because of Covid-19, she said.

Normally, the Royal show was only held at larger centres where a wide number of different sections were included, but this year, officials had made an exception in allowing separate sections to go to other shows.

The Stratford show normally has up to 250 cattle, although last year numbers were down as it was the first year back after 2018, when cattle shows around the country were cancelled due to M.bovis.

Extra marquees would be brought in to cater for the large number of animals, she said.

The show is on at the Stratford showground on Flint Rd, from November 27 to 29.