Lowest number of non-compliances reported in Taranaki since 2015

More environmental awareness has seen the lowest number of non-compliancy incidents in Taranaki in five years.

Covid-19 and Taranaki residents’ growing environmental awareness have resulted in a record number of environmental incidents reported to the Taranaki Regional Council, but also a record low for the number of actual non-compliances.

During the past 12 months, 529 cases were reported – the highest figure for five years, the council’s consents and regulatory meeting was told on Tuesday.

But the number of non-compliances during the same monitoring period was 185 – the lowest in five years.

This was partly because of more consent holders following the rules but also because of reduced monitoring during the lockdown.

In an emailed statement, Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) resource management director Fred McLay said the high number of environmental incidents resulted from the lockdown, when more complaints were received, especially regarding discharges into the air from burning.

Given the dry weather conditions there were also more dust complaints, he said.

Reduced monitoring during lockdown and consent holders following the rules accounted for the low overall non-compliance rate, he added.

“The public is more environmentally aware and each year interest levels increase and the number of complaints generally also increase.”

“Credit is also due to consent holders being more compliant,” he said.

The regional council is investigating three serious non-compliant incidents which included excessive sewage discharge at Urenui, ammonia leak, and alleged unlawful dumping of construction waste from the old New Plymouth airport terminal.

The sewage discharge at Urenui River estuary was traced back to 33 different sources.

A 2018-2019 project undertaken by Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Mutunga​ analysing stormwater discharge into the estuary found strong evidence of sewage contamination, the meeting was told.

In an emailed reponse, Ngāti Mutunga runanga chief executive Paul Cummings said the iwi had been urging both New Plymouth District Council and TRC to investigate further to find whether the discharge was localised or more widespread.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Two non-compliant incidents were reported during the annual dairy inspection round.

“Urenui is an old settlement, and some of the septic tanks installed are well past their useful life,” he said.

“Residents have held off replacing their septic tanks for years though because a reticulated system was on the long term plan for this area for some time, but in recent years has been removed.

“Some of the issues are also caused by the soil type and water table.”

Cummings said until an affordable long term solution is put in place the iwi can’t be confident the discharges will stop.

“Iwi members have been unable to gather kaimoana (seafood) from some areas of the awa (river) and estuary due to the risk of contamination, and at times swimming may not be safe, so it has affected the use and enjoyment of the awa for us.”

TRC is also investigating the discharge of ammonia from the Silver Fern Farms abattoir at Hawera into Tawhiti Stream which killed eels.