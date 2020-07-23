$2.5 million needed for urgent New Plymouth storm water culvert repair

New Plymouth District Council plan to spend $2.5m to upgrade an unsafe 40-year-old stormwater culvert in the city

Councillors are being recommended to approve $2.5million for urgent repairs to a 40-year-old storm water culvert that has partially collapsed.

The repair job, recommended by independent engineers WSP, would bring a 60-metre length of damaged culvert under Waiwaka Terrace, Strandon, “up to scratch”, New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) infrastructure manager David Langford said.

The storm water culvert diverts rainwater to lakes, rivers and the sea, but an NPDC report says its current state presents a danger to private property and public safety, as well as a legal and reputation risk to the council.

“There is a high risk that the culvert could further fail, causing the collapse of Waiwaka Terrace and/or the private property.

“This would also result in further blockage of the culvert that would result in severe flooding.”

A sewer pipe inside the culvert is also at risk from any further collapse, and “this would result in a large uncontrolled discharge of untreated sewage to the surrounding watercourse”.

The problem section runs beneath a private driveway and would be a “tricky job” due the depth and the need to keep services operating while the work went ahead, Langford said.

“It’s critical the work gets done as quickly as possible.”

The project is a “one-off” and unbudgeted, and showed the “precarious state” of the district’s water network, which was highlighted during ex-Cyclone Gita, he said.

Council has set aside $44 million for short-term upgrades while further independent reviews of the whole network were carried out.

The repairs will be discussed at a meeting of the council's Strategy and Operations Committee on July 28.

The final decision on the repairs will be made by councillors on September 1.