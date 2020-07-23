South Taranaki cultural centre gets consent and $3m in Goverment cash

Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga, South Taranaki’s new Library, Culture and Arts Centre, came a step closer this week with consent being granted for the project.

Work can soon begin on South Taranaki’s $11.5 million new library, arts and culture centre after consent approval and a Government funding boost.

The South Taranaki District Council was given resource consent on Thursday – the same day Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced $3m in ‘shovel-ready’ funding for the project.

The funding was among $48m announced by Ardern for seven Taranaki projects.

As a key anchor project in the Hāwera town centre redevelopment, the facility's construction will be a big boost to the district's post Covid-19 recovery, South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon said.

Work could begin in the next few months.

“The next step is to put tenders out for the demolition and construction work, and subject to the appeal period, we are ready to go.”

The centre, called Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga, combines a number of facilities onto one site, including a bigger library, meeting rooms, public toilets, an art gallery and heritage exhibition space, visitor centre and café.

“It will bring more foot traffic, visitors and vibrancy to the CBD, provide enhanced community services, create jobs and economic stimulus at this crucial time and improve connectivity for both the South Taranaki community and for visitors to the district,” Nixon said.

A resource consent hearing was held on June 30 by independent commissioner Alan Withy, who was engaged to make the decision because the council was both the applicant and the consenting authority.

Heritage New Zealand had opposed the demolition of a 118-year-old, category 2 listed building on the site where the new 1605m2 cultural centre will be built. It has 20 days to appeal the consent approval.

The overall project budget is worth $11.5m, with the building costing $8m, STDC communication manager Gerard Langford said.

The $3m from the Government will go towards the remaining cost, including purchasing the site, demolition, installing car parking and landscaping.

The TSB Community Trust has granted $2.8 million towards the project while the council was contributing the remainder.

Earnings from the Council’s Long Term Investment Fund (LTIF) will be used to repay the loan over a number of years so there is no impact on rates to fund this development.