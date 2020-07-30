Thief pilfered hundreds of dollars within two hours of finding bank card

Stephanie May Harvey found a debit card outside a Taranaki Z Energy service station and then used it 12 times.

A woman pilfered hundreds of dollars in the space of two hours after finding someone’s bank card, a court was told.

Stephanie May Harvey came across an ANZ debit card at Z Energy service station in Merrilands, New Plymouth, around 3.40pm on March 21, the police summary of facts said.

The victim had accidently dropped the card, and within two hours of picking it up Harvey had used the Paywave function to make 12 transactions at five separate stores.

Her crime spree totalled $401.23.

On Thursday, Harvey appeared in New Plymouth District Court where she pleaded guilty to a charge of using a bank card for pecuniary advantage.

Defence lawyer Josie Mooney said the offending was opportunistic.

Harvey, who has previously appeared before the court, would benefit from a sentence of supervision, Mooney submitted.

“She’s obviously got some decision-making issues and budgeting issues.”

Police prosecutor detective sergeant Dave McKenzie sought reparation on behalf of ANZ, which had squared up the victim.

Judge Gregory Hikaka ordered Harvey to repay the money and sentenced her to six months’ supervision with special conditions which would look to help her with impulse control and budgeting.

“So we don’t see you come back for this sort of thing again,” he said.