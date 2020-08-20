'Is anyone dead? I heard the screams and panicked' - what drink-driver told police after crashes

Willie Peni Seufale Fiti reversed into a car at Countdown Vogeltown with such force it caused the car's rear window to shatter.

A drink-driver who caused two crashes within minutes, both involving multiple children, and then fled, asked police, “Is anyone dead? I heard the screams and panicked.”

Willie Peni Seufale Fiti reversed into the rear of a vehicle occupied by three children in the carpark of Countdown Vogeltown, in New Plymouth, on August 7.

He ploughed into the vehicle with such force he shattered its rear windscreen and made the frightened children inside scream, a police summary of facts detailed.

But despite pleas from the public, Seufale Fiti drove off without stopping to check if anyone had been injured.

A short time later, around 3.15pm, the 40-year-old was driving along Carrington St when he turned into Mill Rd at speed, crossing the centreline and crashing head-on into an oncoming car.

There were five people, including three children, in the second vehicle he hit.

But, again, Seufale Fiti left the scene without checking on them.

Both of the vehicles he crashed into were extensively damaged, but fortunately no one was significantly injured.

However, a nine-year-old girl was treated for minor swelling and bruising.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF He admitted the crash, in addition to another, in New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday.

Police tracked Seufale Fiti shortly after to his home address, where his car was parked in the garage.

He asked police if any of his victims had died and said he had driven off in a panic after hearing screams.

An evidential breath test returned a reading of 1049 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath – meaning Seufale Fiti was more than four times the legal limit of 250mcg.

On Wednesday, he appeared in New Plymouth District Court in relation to the two crashes.

He pleaded guilty to charges of driving with excess breath alcohol, two of careless driving and two of failing to stop or ascertain injury.

Seufale Fiti was remanded at large and ordered to return to court on October 14 for sentencing.

The matter was referred to restorative justice.