Taranaki firms not guaranteed work on Tui clean-up

The FPSO Umuroa moored at the Tui oil field, 50kms from the Taranaki coastline.

Taranaki-based firms with experience in the oil and gas sector will not have any advantage over foreign-based competitors in securing work for the decommissioning of the Tui oil field, the government has said.

But they could be in a favourable position to secure sub-contracts.

An overview of the 2-3 year project was given by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment staff in a webinar presentation this week.

Taranaki Chamber of Commerce chief executive Arun Chaudhari​ said there was “no guarantee” Taranaki-based, or NZ firms will get contracts.

“But we have been reassured by MBIE there will be some “local weighting” applied to provide a strong local element to carry out the work,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Plugging and dismantling of Tui oil field draws nearer

* Call for Taranaki firms to get 'lion's share' of lucrative oil and gas decomissioning work

* Tui oil field to be decommissioned



The process would be similar to local firms securing sub-contracting work on the new Taranaki Base Hospital re-development, he said.

Chaudhari said local based firms “had to get the work” on the Tui project.

“We will be making a lot of noise to the Government ensure this happens.”

The Government took ownership of the Tui field and sub-sea assets following the liquidation and receivership of operators Tamarind Taranaki which had abandoned the field in late 2019.

MBIE, Environmental Protection Authority, Maritime NZ and WorkSafe NZ are responsible for ensuring the demobilisation and decommissioning of the field complies with all environment protection standards.

The project is set to be a precedent to further decommissioning of ageing oil fields in the Taranaki Basin.

Since the field was abandoned four flow lines from eight wells remain attached to the Umuroa, a floating production and storage vessel (FPSO), anchored to the sea bed.

The first phase of the decommissioning, using a remotely operated vessel (ROV), is about to be completed by UK-based oilfield specialists Petrofac to establish the best option to uncouple the Umuroa, owned by BW Offshore.

The ROV survey found no evidence of bubbling gases near the flow lines, the webinar was told.

A longer second phase of decommissioning will involve using a small offshore rig to safely plug and remove sub-sea infrastructure to abandon the wells.

Supplied/Stuff Work from the Tui oil field decommissioning “must come to Taranaki”, Chamber of Commerce ceo Arun Chaudhari.

A head contractor role for the demobilisation phase is expected to go to tender soon.

MBIE spokesman said all firms tendering for decommissioning work would be treated on an equal basis under the Government’s procurement rules.

MBIE needed to procure external technical advice because it did not employ oil field decommissioning specialists.

The procurement rules laid down cannot discriminate against any local or foreign based supplier, he said.

“This is not just for good procurement, but also to abide by New Zealand’s Free Trade Agreements,” he said in a statement.

Supplied/Stuff A flare from the FPSO Umuroa anchored above the Tui oil field.

“MBIE will be asking suppliers to demonstrate how they will deliver the best local outcomes to New Zealand and Taranaki through the tender processes, balanced against the size, risk, and complexity of the procurement.”

This principle will also be reflected and followed through in sub-contracting arrangements, he said.