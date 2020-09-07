Fire chief hangs up helmet after 34 years in brigade

Grant Hurley has retired from his role with the Pātea Volunteer Fire Brigade after 34 years.

Fire-fighting Taranaki butcher Grant Hurley has untied his apron and run the 80 or so metres between his shop and the fire station for the last time.

In his early years he had to run fast to the Pātea Fire Station to beat two or three other keen firefighters who worked in nearby businesses to a seat on the fire truck, but in recent years it’s been only him.

But after 34 years with the Pātea Volunteer Fire Brigade, the last 15 years as its fire chief, he’s decided to call it a day.

“I just feel the time is right for me to go,” he said. “Fifteen years is long enough. Now someone else can have a crack.”

Hurley joined the fire brigade a couple of years after leaving school and starting work as a butcher.

“My first call was to a cat stuck up a power pole,” he said.

“It nearly dropped dead when the siren went off.”

Over the years, the job got busier, with nearly four times the callouts.

They used to get called out about 26 times a year – now it’s getting close to 80 times, he said.

Over the years, three big jobs stick in his mind.

The biggest blaze he helped fight was at the Pātea Freezing works site on February 6, 2008.

“It was one of the biggest structural fires ever in New Zealand.”

Another was a frantic day when a huge storm struck in 2012. At the time it was said to be 50 times worse than Cyclone Bola when it hit Pātea.

“We had 62 houses with roofs pretty damaged or completely destroyed.”

Jane Matthews/Stuff Grant Hurley has retired from fire fighting but not his butchers' shop.

More recently, he was in charge of the fire service team at the crash which killed seven people at Waverley on June 27, 2018. It was the country’s deadliest crash in a decade.

“That’s one you’ll never forget. It was pretty horrific.”

Appreciation from the community and camaraderie from the fire crew has made the effort worth it, he said.

One lighter incident that sticks in his mind was after a truck crashed and flipped over on a bend at Kakaramea, outside the Kakaramea Hotel.

“It had a lot of bins of fish heads on board, and they came off and went right through the hotel car park.”

Some members of the fire crew helped to pick up the smelly fish as the sun warmed them up.

”I had to head back to work – it stank, so that was a lucky escape.”