Permanent principal appointed at Hāwera Intermediate School is a familiar face

Neryda Sullivan has been appointed as principal of Hāwera Intermediate School after nearly a year in an acting role.

Neryda Sullivan said she had come to help temporarily but had been won over by the kids.

Sullivan’s appointment is effective from term 4, after a year in an acting role.

She left her former position, as principal at Hāwera Primary School, at the end of 2018.

Her retirement didn't last long, as in October 2019 she went on a temporary contract to the intermediate school.

In August 2019, following a problematic year in which three formal complaints were laid against Hāwera Intermediate, the Ministry of Education appointed a limited statutory manager to run the school.

Soon afterwards the former principal, Wendy Sheridan-Smith, left.

After three terms, with the school back on an even keel, Sullivan found she wasn’t ready to leave, so she applied for the permanent role.

“Coming in to support the school at the end of last year, being here for the last three terms, working with the staff and students and community to move the school forward again, but it was mostly the kids,” she said of her reasons for applying.

“I’m enjoying the kids. They’re developing adolescents, and I am enjoying the refreshing challenge of that. They're young people learning all sorts of new things. They’re entertaining to say the least.”

Both Hāwera Intermediate and Hāwera High Schools are awaiting major rebuilding projects and the outcome of current community discussions about the future.

This could see them combined into one super school with shared facilities, or each rebuilt on existing sites.

A decision won’t be made until after the election, but Sullivan said her staff were already preparing for the changes ahead.

“Either way, if it is a rebuild, here or there, it will be an innovative learning environment. The teachers have to know how to work in these spaces. It's a more collegial way of working.”

Limited statutory manager Kevin Palmer said he was delighted to appoint Sullivan into the role of principal.

“I have confidence in her leadership and the current governance of the school.”

The statutory intervention would be reviewed and it was likely to end before the end of the year, he said.