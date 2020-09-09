90-year-old New Plymouth building driven to its new home in Taranaki

A small crowd gathered to watch on Tuesday night as the two-storey building on Vivian St began its journey to a new, rural site in North Taranaki.

The two-storey house at 32 Vivian St, across from the Taranaki Cathedral Church of St Mary’s, began its move to Tikorangi, 25km north of New Plymouth, on Tuesday night.

New owners Adam and Nicole Warner​ have been given the building, once used as a dental clinic, for free by developer Philip Brown and his business partner John Street.

However​, the Warners had to foot the relocation cost – estimated at $200,000 – themselves.

The pair had spent a couple of weeks on the groundworks, Aaron Booker, co-owner of Waiwhakaiho-based Central House Movers, said.

This involved preparing the foundations, removing a single-story extension and reroofing the building to make it lighter.

However, Booker estimated the building still weighed between 45-50 tonnes, and he and his team spent half a day getting it on to the back of a low loader ready for transportation.

Andrew Owen/Stuff It took half a day to lift the building on to a low loader.

About 9pm they were able to set off for its new home, heading north along the south-bound Vivian St one-way. The load stopped overnight near Methanex at 11pm, continuing the journey at 9.30am the following morning.

Transporting it involved moving electricity power lines, and the building was still about 100 metres from its new home at 1.30pm on Wednesday.

Andrew Owen/Stuff About 9pm the building was carefully driven into Vivian St.

“It’s quite a big house,” Booker said.

“It’s definitely one of the bigger ones we’ve moved.”

Andrew Owen/Stuff The building was driven past the Cathedral on its way to Tikorangi, a journey of about 25km.

The Warners will turn the house into their family home, while Brown and Street will develop an office block at its former site.

“I'm pleased to see it being moved rather than being demolished,” Brown said.

“I’ll be interested to see what the renovation looks like when it’s finished by the Warners.”