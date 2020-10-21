New dolphin regulations see Taranaki commercial fisherman reel in for last time

New Plymouth commercial fisherman Ian McDougall is putting his boat, Compass Rose, on the market.

One of Taranaki’s few remaining commercial fishing boat operators is quitting the industry, saying greater restrictions put in place to protect Māui and Hector dolphins have made it unprofitable.

Ian McDougall, 72, is putting his boat, Compass Rose, on the market after an unsuccessful trial using fish traps to catch rig inshore.

The New Plymouth man began trialling fish traps when the new regulations of the Hector and Māui dolphin Threat Management Plan prohibited set net fishing between 2 and 12 nautical miles off Taranaki.

“We have been forced out of the 12-mile limit and I have been attempting to target rig with fish traps for the past month but have had no success so far,” McDougall said.

Operating so close to shore, McDougall’s boat has caught the eye of onlookers curious as to why commercial fishing was happening in waters usually only used by recreational fishers.

An industry colleague, Rob Ansley​, is also targeting rig close to shore.

“I talked to a ship’s broker last week about putting the boat on the market,” McDougall said.

“We are not catching fish like we did before so it is not financially viable to go out.”

McDougall said he could set up the boat to use long lines but the cost would be high – up to $200,000.

Stuff New Plymouth fisherman Ian McDougall has been unsuccessfully trialling fish traps to target rig close to shore.

He could use long lining to catch snapper but the return would be 75 cents a kilogram after he leased quota, he said.

Nor would he relocate to another area to continue fishing.

“I am getting too old to shift but the boat can go anywhere.

“The gear is worth next to nothing, so it is only the boat for sale.”

In 2012, McDougall caught a Māui dolphin in a set net and under the regulations returned it to the sea and reported it to the Fisheries Ministry.

He has carried observers on his boat for years and has also installed cameras.

No Māui dolphin had been seen since, he said.