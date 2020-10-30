Our democratic process is much more harmonious than in other parts of the world

In part two of a three-part election campaign review, senior journalist Andrea Vance asks: Is Jacinda-mania authentic, or the product of sophisticated backroom operations?

In this first article after the elections, I find my thoughts dwell on our political process rather than the outcome.

I do congratulate Jacinda Ardern on a deserved victory. The Prime Minister alluded to the fact that our election process was carried out with more harmony than occurs in many parts of the world, and she is correct. We are grateful for that.

We compare and contrast with the current electoral process in the USA where cries of “rigged” occur before anyone has even voted, polarising trends are extreme, and verbal abuse and character assassination are seemingly acceptable.

Yes, we did better, much better.

The USA experience warns us, and our own experience affirms to us that free speech and democracy work well when the DNA of a democracy includes respect for others, for all others, and especially of those who hold different views to us.

I applaud our Prime Minister’s call for inclusion, that her government is for all New Zealanders.

I welcome her suggestion that our political processes, while relatively better than many others, could still be better.

So here is my 10 cents worth about better . . .

In my school days, I was on the debating team.

Usually two teams of three people debated the pros and cons of a ’moot’, a proposition which is the topic. We spoke alternately for and against, until each had spoken.

Our first speaker in each team then also received a right of reply. Our first speaker laid out the larger portion of the case to be made, the second and third added some content but had time to bring responses.

It was poor form, and the adjudicator would stop us, if we interrupted any speaker or if we attacked or mocked anyone on the other team. We did speak to the subject.

Evaluation was on presentation skills, on the accuracy of the content (fact checking), and on the persuasiveness of the argument.

Audience response was also considered. In this debate the audience could genuinely consider all sides of the argument.

It was with sadness that I watched/listened to a New Zealand version of something called a leader’s debate. It was not worthy of that debate title. Surely our television media can do better than that? Actually, I could not last the distance and turned it off.

I hated watching a process that called for the office of Prime Minister and that Leader of the Opposition and those who held those offices to demean themselves to satisfy the same media formula that produces and scripts reality shows for drama and conflict.

We comfort ourselves that we were not as appalling as the United States leaders’ debate, yet we have climbed on to that spectrum.

Media loves conflict and it’s their show. It was set up for an argument and for two persons to try to diminish one another.

I really could not glean or examine policy, I do not believe it gave me opportunity to know the leaders as they really were, I could not verify any information.

Two minutes for both parties to discuss child poverty in New Zealand. Two minutes on the housing crisis, two minutes on . . . All I could do was assess the capacity of each person to refrain or resist the media’s desire to make it ugly.

Why do we do this? Why do we watch it? Let us take great care regarding how far we allow an adversarial spirit to shape us.

Just because we are not as bad or as blatant as “them over there” does not mean we are not heading in that direction. We admired the leadership that made us a team of five million to fight a pandemic.

We saw that, led well, with a flavour of dignity and respect, we can accomplish great things. Let us all note that, especially those that aspire to lead.

I would encourage politicians to not agree to pointless media rating drives that diminish your office; I would encourage that the “debating” chamber of Parliament where your leadership is on display be turned into one of dignified respectful presentation and examination of different views and testing of assumptions.

Interrupting another speaker just diminishes the one who interrupts. Character aspersions just diminish the dignity of leadership. That call is on all of us.

Today, social media allows us to make our personal opinions heard across the globe with scant regard for consequence.

However, we do build our society by the values we insert into our free speech freedom.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, I voted for our local National MP because he holds those positive values and I never got to meet your party’s candidate. That is okay, because as it turns out he did not need my vote.

I voted party Labour because I wanted you to have a chance to lead our political world and therefore our nation on an alternative path to dignity and honour to all.

You had made a good start.