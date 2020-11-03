Live cattle export ban petition gains nearly 12,000 signatures

Live cattle exports were carried out from Port Taranaki on board the Gelbray Express earlier in 2020.

Nearly 12,000 people have signed a petition calling for an end to live cattle exports from Port Taranaki.

Animal rights organisation SAFE, and Taranaki Animal Rights Group (TARG) presented an online petition with 11,860 signatures to the Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) at a meeting on Tuesday.

The TRC is the sole shareholder of Port Taranaki, which has an independent board that includes two councillors.

In a presentation to councillors, TARG advocate Anneka Carlson​ asked the TRC to be “bold, brave and courageous” and stop live exports of cows to China for breeding.

Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor is currently reviewing the live export trade and Carlson urged the TRC not to wait for central government to change the law and instead adopt “diverse sustainable business opportunities” for the port.

“Let’s show what we don't want for our region,” she said.

Carlson said there was no clear way of knowing how the cow's were transported to farms after the ship landed in China, and whether the welfare of the animals was monitored.

Cows were slaughtered after they had given birth and were not returned to New Zealand, she said.

It was “short-sighted and bad business” to carry on with live exports, she said.

In an emailed statement sent out ahead of the meeting, Carlson said the TRC had the power to stop live animal exports from its port.

“The longer that Port Taranaki continues to facilitate this cruel trade, the more our reputation gets tarnished. Taranaki is better than this,” the statement said.

So far this year, over 21,000 cows have been exported to China from Port Taranaki.

In the same statement, SAFE campaigns manager Marianne Macdonald, who was also at the presentation, said “live export is a cruel trade that’s not worth the risk”

“The reality is, all of these animals, who are exported for breeding purposes, will eventually be slaughtered in their destination country, potentially by methods outlawed in New Zealand,” she said.

“The people of Taranaki have made it clear that they don’t want their port to be used to facilitate live exports.”

Andy Jackson/Stuff Animal rights groups protested outside the gates of Port Taranaki in March as a second ship was loaded with live cattle ready to be shipped to China.

Councillor and Port Taranaki board member Charlotte Littlewood said banning live exports was a complex decision.

The port company's statement of intent under the Port Company Act stipulated it had an overriding obligation to the council to operate as a successful business, she said.

The council stayed away from day-to-day governance over the port's business operations.

“It would be unusual for a regional council to instruct a chief executive of a council-controlled organisation to change a business decision.”

Councillor Donald McIntyre said he had visited farms in China and animal welfare was of good standard, and the country wanted to enhance business opportunities.

In an opinion piece published in the Taranaki Daily News last month, Port Taranaki chief executive Guy Roper said live export was diversifying the company’s revenue stream and it would continue to support the trade “following a review by authorities that has confirmed and added safety and welfare measures”.