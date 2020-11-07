Kiwi population boom forces Taranaki conservation area to move boundary fence

Bertrand is among 4500 North Island western brown kiwi at East Taranaki Environment Trust at Purangi.

A Taranaki conservation trust is planning to extend its boundary fence out by another 10,000 hectares to accommodate a rapidly growing number of kiwi.

The East Taranaki Environment Trust (ETET), which manages Experience Purangi, a predator free conservation area for North Island western brown kiwi, long tailed bat and kokaho east of Inglewood, is to increase its original protective area from 13,000ha up to 23,000ha.

The three stage Te Whakakotahi project will expand the trust’s existing Experience Purangi initiative which currently involves conservation land surrounding the upper reaches of the Waitara River, trust chairman Chris French said.

It is estimated the total project will cost between $13m-$18m, and applications for funding are underway with a number of organisations and through central government.

Construction would start once funding is obtained.

The kiwi population has been increasing up to nine per cent annually and spilling over into neighbouring hill country, he said.

The expansion would ensure genetically viable populations of indigenous plants and animals, and increase the connection between people and the natural environment, he added.

“Thanks to a programme of pest control, this land has already become a national stronghold for North Island western brown kiwi, transforming a declining population into a haven for at least 4500 birds,” French said.

Under the project, 10,000ha of neighbouring land will be brought into the project area, French said.

“Te Whakakotahi will ensure that this additional habitat will have the security of a significant programme of predator control which will substantially increase kiwi populations even further.”

Joanna Sim/Stuff Experience Purangi trustee Bob Schumacher, left, harvesting kiwi eggs for breeding at the East Taranaki Environment Trust kiwi project at Purangi, Taranaki.

French said the project would connect all East Taranaki hill country land between State Highway 3, near Uruti, and State Highway 43, or Forgotten World Highway, as well as Te Wera Forest, bringing local employment, tourism and education opportunities.

As part of the project a field centre will be built at Purangi with offices, visitor accommodation and a field education centre.

A bird rehabilitation and interpretive centre will be based at Inglewood and include a kiwi viewing house, displays, conservation and pest management information, and aviaries for recovering birds.

French said Te Whakakotahi would strongly align with a range of Taranaki strategic initiatives, most notably to bolster the region’s tourism economy including Tapuae Roa: Make Way for Taranaki, and Taranaki 2050 economic development plans.