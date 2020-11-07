Taranaki police launch homicide investigation after assault victim dies

Police were at an address in Opunake after an altercation early Wednesday morning. One man has since died.

Taranaki police have launched a homicide investigation after an Opunake man died on Friday night.

In a statement, Detective Sergeant Byron Reid said police had previously been called to a private property in Opunake at about 4.20am on Wednesday, November 4, after reports of an altercation between two men who were known to each other.

One of the men, aged 25, was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital in a critical condition and has died.

A post-mortem is due to be carried out on Sunday.

Reid said enquiries were continuing and police were receiving assistance from the public as they build a timeline of events.

Further updates will be provided when available, he said.