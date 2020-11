Police were called to a single-vehicle crash near Awakino on Saturday night. (File photo)

Two people were taken to Taranaki Base Hospital after a single-vehicle crash near Awakino on Saturday night.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to State Highway 3, near Manganui Rd and Ireland Quay, just after 10pm.

The vehicle had rolled in the Awakino Gorge and the north lane was temporarily blocked.

A St John spokeswoman said two patients in moderate condition were transported to Taranaki Base Hospital.