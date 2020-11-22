Showtime in Hāwera hailed a success

Hemi Marino-Ounsworth, 8, enjoyed meeting a baby chick in the small animal area at the revamped Egmont A and P Show on Friday in Hāwera.

A new format for South Taranaki’s summer show has been hailed a success.

The Egmont A and P Show opened at midday on Friday, a day earlier than in past years, and the pirate-themed show parade wound its way around the show grounds instead of through the Hāwera town centre.

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff Hāwera Intermediate School's float won first place in the show parade on Friday evening.

Executive officer Janet Morgan said the changes were very successful.

“It feels like a bit of a triumph, it went really well. The vibe was fantastic, it really was,” she said.

The show parade drew a good crowd. It was led by the Hāwera pipe Band, with a collection of floats, vintage and modern tractors, and even a team of clydedale horses following the music.

Last came Santa and Mrs Claus bringing some early Christmas cheer.

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff Santa and Mrs Claus put in an early appearance to wish show-goers a Merry Christmas during the parade on Friday.

Hāwera Intermediate School’s float was placed first, with the Taranaki Swiss Club in second place and Hāwera Girl Guides third.

Afterwards, vendors in the new food truck area were kept flat out feeding families who had come to see the parade.

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff Tractors, both vintage and modern, were part of the parade.

And free entry on Friday evening didn’t reduce the crowd on Saturday, she said.

“Quite the opposite, it was fantastic. Our gate takings are definitely up from what I can see, although that’s unconfirmed yet.

“But it’s more about having people come through and enjoy it.”

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff Freya Baeyertz, 5, and her sister Ava, 11, had fun with some baby goats in the small animal area.

The ever popular small animal area was set up in the large equestrian barn, and although fairly quiet on Friday, Saturday saw it “absolutely packed” with children spending time with goats, pigs, rabbits, chicks, alpacas and other animals.

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff A cutlass-waving, stilt-walking pirate in the show parade on Friday evening.

Although the main show was wrapping up by Saturday evening, Sunday was all go with the world cup jumping round and other horse classes.

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff A team of clydesdales took part in the show parade.

The show’s success was down to the weeks of effort from the volunteers who run it, as well as the support from the sponsors, Morgan said.