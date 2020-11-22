Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting lamp post in New Plymouth

A motorcyclist was left seriously injured after hitting a power pole in central New Plymouth Sunday morning.

A motorcyclist was left seriously injured after hitting a lamp post in central New Plymouth on Sunday morning.

The impact of the crash on lower Carrington St dislodged the front wheel of the Harley Davidson.

A nearby resident, Joanne Sutherland, said she heard a loud bang from her kitchen.

“I looked up to and saw the lamp post swaying,” she said.

Sutherland said she rushed outside to see the rider lying in the middle of the road, near the bike with the front wheel dislodged.

“I ran up to him and asked if he was all right."

She said although the motorcyclist was visibly injured, “he was breathing and gave the thumbs up".

She went back inside her house to ring emergency services as two women gave the rider CPR, she said.

“The women were talking to him as they gave him CPR.”

Mike Watson/Stuff The front wheel of the motorbike was severed by the impact of the crash.

New Plymouth Police Sergeant Royston Betteridge said it was too early to know whether the cause of the crash was speed related.

The rider was admitted to Taranaki Base Hospital in a serious condition, he said.

Carrington St was blocked to traffic while police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, and St John Ambulance emergency services attended the injured man and removed the bike from the centre of the road.