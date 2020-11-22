Vintage car owners roll back the years to enjoy annual Taranaki rally

Mark And Sheila Masters in their 1947 MG TC after the Maunga Moana rally around Taranaki on Saturday.

Up to 80 vintage car enthusiasts met up in New Plymouth on Saturday for the 55th annual Maunga Moana vintage car rally.

A total of 36 cars ranging in age from a rare 1925 Velie​ Tourer to a 1979 Peugeot 504 coupe took part.

The Velie Tourer is the only model of its type in New Zealand.

Drivers, partners and friends from around the North Island, including as far away as Paihia, participated in the rally on rural roads between New Plymouth and Lepperton, finally ending up in Waitara for lunch.

Co-organiser Veronica Oliver said while numbers were slightly down on previous years every car owner enjoyed the Vintage Car Club Taranaki event.

BRODY DOLAN/Stuff Maunga Moana vintage car rally participants Peter and Janine Jannings (left) beside their 1938 Morris 12, with friends Lynette Kivell and Pop Simonsen.

Robert and Leigh Buchanan, of Stratford, were successful in winning a number of trophies with their ‘burnt orange’ coloured 1930 Dodge DC8, previously owned by Robert Buchanan's grandfather.